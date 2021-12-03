As if we needed any more reason to love Chris Evans, fans of the Captain America actor are gushing over his recent trip to Disney World.

One of the rare non-controversial actors in Hollywood, Evans consistently sweeps fans away with his down-to-earth, lovable nature. His recent trip to Disney World is reinforcing the internet’s love for Evans, as photos of the actor began spreading online in the days following his trip.

Fans have been snatching up the images to share on their own social media accounts, alongside posts obsessing about everything from his outfit to the characters he interacted with.

The actor’s eye-catching black outfit was an immediate topic of conversation, leading fans to closely analyze his choice of attire.

Chris Evans really decided to give us this all black outfit at DISNEY WORLD



really sir?!?! 🤧🤌🏼🔥 pic.twitter.com/2aV4RKYKfz — ✨ Vannie 🌟 (@cevansstorm) November 30, 2021

Not that people needed an excuse to flood their social media accounts with images of Evans.

chris evans at disney parks: a saga pic.twitter.com/hM7IJqFTyq — comfort for chris stans (@safeforchris) June 19, 2021

The most popular photos being shared online all relate to the actor’s interactions with Mickey and Minnie Mouse. Fans couldn’t get over the genuine, charming moments captured between Evans and the characters, all from a respectful six-foot distance.

📸 | Better quality photo of Chris Evans at Disney! 💙 pic.twitter.com/MB1Eq4R7FM — Chris Evans News (@CEvansNews) November 30, 2021

rumor has it chris evans is now dating minnie mouse 😯 pic.twitter.com/c8qqQcjxaq — bella ⍟ 🎄 (@tpwkevans) November 30, 2021

the way chris evans waves goodbye to minnie mouse before leaving please he’s so- 🥺 pic.twitter.com/RKR8VxvOzX — ełena ✶ (@stvebckyrogers) November 30, 2021

One person even noted that “Chris taking a selfie with Minnie Mouse is the most Chris Evans thing ever.”

Chris taking a selfie with Minnie Mouse is the most Chris Evans thing ever — Dominic ⚜️ (@hoeforstucky) November 30, 2021

People couldn’t get enough of the photos, and quickly began demanding more. One Twitter user put out a joking petition, calling for “Chris Evans to do a Disney World trip photo dump.”

petition for chris evans to do a disney world trip photo dump — mallory (@newangelcevans) November 30, 2021

As one fan accurately noted, Evans is far from the typical Hollywood leading man. The man fans have come to know over the last several years is kind, genuine, and humble, a far cry from some of his Marvel costars.

“Chris Evans, playing soft piano every Sunday, loving his dog and taking pictures of him all the time, big beefy and soft, has a nice laugh, loves Disney and still wear mask in public,” the user wrote. “A man written by women me thinks.”

chris evans, playing soft piano every sunday, loving his dog and taking pictures of him all the time, big beefy and soft, has a nice laugh, loves disney and still wear mask in public… a man written by women me thinks — gabz (@buckywithgucci) December 1, 2021

It’s easy to see why the world collectively adores Chris Evans.