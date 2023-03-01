Marvel Studios is doing whatever it takes to prevent leaks from spilling for its upcoming projects, which comes at no surprise considering how many of its own actors have accidentally leaked details in the past. Recently, these anti-leak measures have increased, and Captain America: New World Order star, Anthony Mackie, has revealed how far Marvel is going to make sure nothing gets out.

In an interview with singer Kelly Clarkson on her talk show, Mackie shared the process of how someone who is a star in a Marvel show would access their scripts for future projects.

According to Mackie, actors are given a passcode to access the scripts. This passcode is entered into a website where the actor is given a location to meet the person to “sign and sit with” before they could read the scripts. He shared how the person they’re reading the script with is someone who doesn’t want to be there and would urge him to “read faster.” Mackie would tell the person about his dyslexia hence why he has to read at his own pace, but the other person wouldn’t care.

This just comes to show that regardless of who you are in Marvel Studios, whether you’re an intern or a leading star, nobody can be trusted.

“We literally get a passcode to a website that gives us a location to meet the person to sign, to sit with a computer, and read our script. “They don’t trust nobody. And it’s always like some 21-year-old intern and he just hates you. You know, he’s sitting there eating Cheetos and he’s like, ‘Read faster,’ you know? And I’m like, ‘I’m dyslexic.’ And he’s like, ‘I don’t care.’ Like it’s, oh, it’s a whole thing.”

While this is an interesting process to make sure that details don’t get into the wrong hands, it makes you wonder how MCU actors practice or memorize their lines, especially if the other person in the room is someone who wants actors to “read faster.” Do they just memorize what they need to know? If that’s the case, that’s a lot of lines for someone who’s going to play the lead in a movie.

Marvel Studios have multiple preventative measures to ensure things don’t get leaked to the public, especially for its highly anticipated films. It was revealed in the past that Spider-Man star Tom Holland would receive fake scripts due to his habit of accidentally spoiling his own movies. Meanwhile, actors initially thought that the ending of Avengers: Endgame was a wedding, when in reality it was Tony Stark’s funeral.

So it seems like actors won’t know what really happens in the movie until they’re on set, just to make sure nothing gets out. But based on how popular Marvel films are and how many people are keen to know what happens in them, it seems like Marvel is doing whatever it takes to make sure everything stays safe.

Captain America: New World Order is scheduled to hit theaters on May 3, 2024.