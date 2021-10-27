Captain America’s Shield From Avengers Endgame Is Up For Auction

Marvel and film collectors are always looking to get their hands on limited edition or exclusive pieces and thanks to Hake’s Auctions one of the most iconic is currently up auction ending early next month.

An auction is now live for one lucky buyer to own Captain America’s shield used by actor Chris Evans during Avengers: Endgame. The rare item was put on full display in a video to the Hake’s Auctions YouTube channel last month.

“Hake’s Auctions is proud to offer Chris Evans’ screen-used hero prop shield from Avengers: Endgame in Auction #233. Constructed by Marvel Studios Senior Prop Master Russell Bobbitt, the shield is 24″ in diameter, approximately 3″ deep and is constructed of high density foam, with a spun aluminum exterior and hand-crafted leather arm and hand straps on the interior. 30 to 40 shields were produced for Endgame, but this example was used for close-up shots in Evans’ hand as it shows the most detail and its spun aluminum surface exhibits a mesmerizing metallic sheen. The other prop shields made for Endgame were used in long shots and action sequences, lasting one or two scenes before sustaining damage from use associated with stunt work. This shield was handled with care on set so it could be utilized in multiple scenes, making this shield’s near pristine condition an even rarer feat.” via Hake’s Auctions

Right now with only six bids on the product the price that it is going for is $45,000 which is quite a hefty price tag, but for a piece of MCU history perhaps not so steep. The shield comes with a certificate of authenticity signed by prop master Russel Bobbitt as well as a letter of authenticity detailing its origins.

If you’re looking to own a piece of MCU history that likely won’t be repeated again given that Evans has since moved on from the role of Captain America, and have the bank account to support such an expensive purchase. You can check out the action which is set to end on Wednesday, Nov. 3 here.