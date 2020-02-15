Captain America’s Most Spoken Word In The MCU Is “Tony”

In a development that will prove positively aww-worthy for many a Captain America fan, it apparently turns out that Steve Rogers’ most frequently spoken word during his entire run in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is “Tony.”

This claim comes to us from popular Instagram account accurate.mcu, though we can only assume that common words like “the” and “I” were excluded from the count.

The account adds that their first guess would’ve been “Bucky,” and it’s not hard to see why. For one thing, while the relationship between Cap and the Winter Soldier was a key component to all three of Steve’s solo movies, the First Avenger didn’t even meet Tony Stark until 2012’s The Avengers.

Nonetheless, from that film onwards, Cap and Iron Man would share a whole load of screen time, featuring in a total of four Avengers movies together and trading blows in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War. In fact, if you had to single out one relationship as the heart of Marvel’s decade-spanning Infinity Saga, you would probably go with this pair.

In an interview last year with the New York Times, Avengers: Endgame co-writers Stephen McFeely and Christopher Markus even suggested that Tony and Steve were basically two sides of the same coin, arguing that Stark “has been the mirror of Steve Rogers the entire time,” in that “Steve is moving toward some sort of enlightened self-interest, and Tony’s moving to selflessness.”

In the end, the two heroes ended their respective journeys almost simultaneously, though not before Steve passed on his shield to a new Captain America. Don’t be surprised if Sam Wilson’s most used word really is “Bucky” when The Falcon and the Winter Soldier comes to Disney Plus this August.