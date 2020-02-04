Captain Marvel 2 Rumored To Feature A Cameo From [SPOILERS]

According to some new rumors that are circulating online, Captain Marvel 2 will feature a surprise cameo from another MCU character to further establish the A-Force.

Avengers: Endgame concluded a story that started more than 10 years ago when the foundations of what we now know as the Infinity Saga were sown into the first Iron Man movie. Moving forward, though, the MCU and its mastermind Kevin Feige have to reinvent themselves and plant the seeds for what will become the next big event in this established universe of superheroes.

As such, all eyes are on future Marvel movies to distinguish the overarching plot of the next saga. Captain Marvel 2, in particular, has received a lot of buzz, since its predecessor, as the first female-led MCU film, sparked controversy when it premiered in 2019. While we currently have confirmation that a sequel is in development, it’s still too early for any plot details.

Nonetheless, rumors have already emerged online that indicate Jane Foster’s Thor will make a cameo appearance in the pic since the MCU wishes to build its own version of the A-Force with Carol Danvers as their leader. Given that this intel comes from 4chan, we’d usually advise taking it with a grain of salt, but it’s worth mentioning that WGTC has heard much the same thing from our own sources.

As comic book fans would tell you, A-Force was a limited series that debuted in 2015 but quickly ended because of poor sales figures. Featuring an all-women cast of superheroes, A-Force was a force to be reckoned with, though the storyline didn’t manage to appeal to a lot of fans.

Now, however, it would seem that the MCU wants to give A-Force another try. And while Jane Foster’s God of Thunder will make her debut in 2021’s Thor: Love and Thunder, we currently don’t know how the events will unfold so as for her to also make an appearance in Captain Marvel 2 as well.

Whatever the case, though, we’re excited to see what the future brings for these characters when the sequel lands in theaters in a few years’ time.