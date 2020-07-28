Captain Marvel 2 Reportedly Features Spider-Man And The Super-Skrull

Carol Danvers and Peter Parker had a memorable first meeting in Avengers: Endgame. In the midst of battle, the heroine appeared to take the Infinity Gauntlet from Spidey, and he was clearly in awe of her. A further team-up would be a lot of fun to see, then, and it seems there’s a good chance of a Cap’n Marvel/Spider-Man partnership happening in Captain Marvel 2 in a couple of summers’ time.

Scooper Mikey Sutton has shared his latest bit of intel on his Geekosity Facebook page, something which has also been corroborated by The Cosmic Wonder YouTube channel. Sutton claims that Marvel is planning for Tom Holland to play a key role as the wall-crawler in the upcoming sequel. As he’s previously told us, CM2 will tackle the Secret Invasion comics storyline. It’s been said elsewhere that this event is being adapted for a TV series but according to Sutton, the show will act as a direct lead-in into the movie, which will properly handle the nuts and bolts of the arc.

As part of this, Sutton says the Super-Skrull will appear. In contrast to the comics, where the villain has the powers of the Fantastic Four, this time he’ll have the web-head’s abilities. The scooper points out that the inspiration here is Marvel Team-Up #62, which saw Carol and Peter fight the Super-Skrull together. He also says that the studio set up this connection by deliberately dropping the Skrulls in Spider-Man: Far From Home‘s post-credits scene.

In addition to all this, it’s also been reported that CM2 could end up being a mini-Avengers movie with various heroes dropping by, in a similar vein to Captain America: Civil War. Ms. Marvel is believed to have a significant part in the film, too, following her debut in her own Disney Plus show.

It’s all pretty exciting to hear about, and hopefully we’ll find out more about which direction Marvel goes in with the sequel as we get closer to Captain Marvel 2 hitting theaters on July 8th, 2022.