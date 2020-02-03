Captain Marvel 2’s Main Villain Is Rumored To Be [SPOILERS]

Cast your mind back to March of 2019, long before Avengers: Endgame blew a Thanos-sized hole in the MCU, and you’ll no doubt remember the moment when Captain Marvel pulled a bait-and-switch, revealing the Skrulls to be luckless refugees. And definitely not enemies.

It’s a story twist that Marvel Studios later honored in Spider-Man: Far From Home, when Talos and Soren impersonated Nick Fury and Maria Hill, respectively, leaving the former to kick back and relax on some form of Skrull spaceship.

So, it’s fair to say that expectations are high going into Captain Marvel 2. The space-faring sequel likely won’t be with us until 2022, but new intel uncovered by 4Chan (h/t CosmicBookNews) suggests that Marvel has already decided on which villain will face off against Carol Danvers in two years’ time.

Avengers: Endgame Behind The Scenes Photos 1 of 23

Click to skip











































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Take this one with a pinch of salt, but it’s being rumored today that Captain Marvel 2 will feature Talonar as the primary villain, who’s known as Richard Rider’s brother (Talon-R), Robbie, and possesses the power of a Darkhawk. Whether that really turns out to be the case is still up for debate, but the 4Chan report goes on to tease that the Captain Marvel sequel could potentially explore a relationship involving Carol Danvers and Beth Rider as well, who just so happens to be related to Talonar. Coincidence?

Though it’s yet to nail down an official ETA, Captain Marvel 2 is expected to release at some point in 2022. It’ll also take place in the present day, and honor the five-year time jump triggered by Endgame. Beyond that, Marvel is remaining quiet, as it focuses its attention on more pressing matters, such as the standalone Black Widow movie. Look for that one to arrive on May 1st of this year.