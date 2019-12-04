Captain Marvel’s Brie Larson Named Tumblr’s Top Actress For 2019

Brie Larson and Zendaya will reach New Year’s Eve 2019 and look back on a highly productive year. Both have had star-turns in superhero blockbusters (or to put it another way, blockbusters: Captain Marvel and Spider-Man: Far From Home be their names) and both find their profiles considerably enlarged as a result. Things couldn’t possibly get any better, right? So you think. One award had previously eluded them, but now, with a dew-eyed new decade knocking at the door, their careers could be transformed.

The Tumblr Top Actress Award has a fearsome reputation in the industry, opening the gates to a world of opportunity nobody could even begin to comprehend until they’ve seen it for themselves. And Brie Larson and Zendaya were this year’s Tumblratti top 2 in the ballot.

Who came out on top? Well, I’m afraid those who swear by MJ will be disappointed, because it’s the Captain who won the coveted gong. A silver medal will have to do for the former and for the full top 10 list, which also includes Game of Thrones stars Sophie Turner and Emilia Clarke, you can see below:

Brie Larson Zendaya Katie McGrath −1 Emilia Clarke +12 Scarlett Johansson +3 Sophie Turner Tessa Thompson −2 Jodie Comer Lili Reinhart −5 Sandra Oh

Of course, Larson and Zendaya aren’t the only MCU ladies there, as further down the list dominated by Marvel stars you’ll find Scarlett Johansson at number 5 (whose turn in Black Widow is sure to boost her power ranking in 2020) and Tessa Thompson in 7th, who shone despite MIB: International’s damp critical and commercial reception.

Funnily enough, after all this talk, I can’t wait for next year’s award. What about you, though? Do you agree with this list? Does Brie Larson deserve top prize? Sound off down below with your thoughts.