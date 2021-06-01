Watch: Brie Larson Does One-Arm Pull-Ups In The Marvels Training Video

She’s the most powerful woman in the MCU for a reason. Brie Larson is currently busy prepping for her return as Carol Danvers in The Marvels, the upcoming sequel to her 2019 mega hit Captain Marvel, and in a recently shared training video, the Oscar-winning actress achieved an impressive feat. Proving herself to be an Avenger on and off the screen, the clip sees Larson manage a series of one-armed pull-ups, a personal first.

“Umm *hi* don’t mind me achieving my one-arm pull-up,” Larson captioned the short video, which captures the moment she nailed not just one, not two but three one-arm pull-ups in quick succession.

Umm *hi* don't mind me achieving my one-arm pull-up goal! pic.twitter.com/OdQY0LR4Dj — Brie Larson (@brielarson) May 29, 2021

Of course, Larson has always gone above and beyond when it comes to her Marvel movie prep. While training for the first Captain Marvel, she memorably shared a video of herself pushing a 5000 pound jeep. Fans love to see how the actress is shaping up, too, as this latest training clip went viral, currently sitting at over 55K likes on Twitter.

Just as Larson is pushing herself even more this time around, Captain Marvel 2 promises to be an even bigger spectacle than its predecessor. As the title suggests, the sequel will feature Captain Danvers joined by two other superpowered women – namely, Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau, who we met as an adult in Wandavision, and Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan, who’ll be introduced into the MCU in her own Ms. Marvel TV series.

Nia DaCosta is taking over directing duties from Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden for this one, with the action skipping ahead to the present day. Exactly what threat Carol will be facing is currently under wraps, but it must be her fiercest challenge yet if she’s requiring the help of such powerful back-up.

The Marvels is clearly on the verge of beginning production, going by Larson’s training regime, ahead of its arrival in theaters next June. Captain Marvel is coming back, folks, and she promises to be tougher than ever.