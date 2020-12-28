Captain Marvel Trends As Fans Praise Brie Larson’s Superhero Blockbuster

If you were to listen to the incredibly vocal minority of trolls, then you’d have thought Captain Marvel was an abomination against cinema and one of the worst movies ever made. An army of keyboard warriors mobilized in an effort to downvote Carol Danvers’ origin story into oblivion months before it was even released, for reasons that still remain unclear to this day.

Co-star Clark Gregg called them sad and butthurt, and YouTube and Rotten Tomatoes were forced to change their algorithms to try and stop the sabotage, but in the end, the preemptive backlash accomplished absolutely nothing and Captain Marvel rocketed to over a billion dollars at the box office, making it the highest-grossing title in history with a female lead.

Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden’s origin story is far from the best entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe back catalogue, and at times it feels as though the filmmakers are simply going through the motions and hitting every plot and story beat mandated in the template assigned to them by Kevin Feige. But that being said, it also isn’t the monstrosity that certain sections of the internet would have you believe.

In fact, Captain Marvel has found itself trending around the world recently as fans revisit and celebrate Brie Larson’s first feature-length outing under the costume, and you can check out some of the reactions below.

captain marvel is trending as it should be pic.twitter.com/csklUIm6cO — tas loves sambucky (@rogersromanova) December 27, 2020

no thoughts, just brie larson as captain marvel pic.twitter.com/6xzSi4NPDw — zach (@civiIswar) December 27, 2020

Brie Larson aka Captain Marvel Appreciation Post

That's it That's the Tweet

😍😍😍💫💫💫🌟🌟🌟#CaptainMarvel #CarolDanvers #BrieLarson pic.twitter.com/o77iY1DAlh — Anthony Zane Strader(Black Lives Matters (@StraderZane) December 27, 2020

captain marvel is trending so i would simply like to remind everyone that They pic.twitter.com/W7swkAWyhn — brooke (@sauerbrunnn) December 27, 2020

Brie Larson Shares Captain Marvel BTS Photos To Celebrate Her MCU Anniversary 1 of 9

Anyway since Brie Larson and Captain Marvel is trending… pic.twitter.com/xpc99Fu3el — Linnéa || Comms Closed (@PapurrCat) December 27, 2020

Captain Marvel & Brie Larson are trending, so I wanna take this moment to remind y’all that both the character and the actress have been a great role model not only to little kids but people in general. Their positive message has given the right example for many to try be better pic.twitter.com/KNj9exNlbH — ︽✵︽ Strongest Avenger ︽✵︽ (@Twinkle_Fists) December 27, 2020

it’s time we have the conversation that men only hate Captain Marvel because she’s a powerful woman and Brie said she wasn’t playing her for men to like her. and don’t even try to say “it’s because of her attitude! she’s cocky” because those are the same reasons you love Tony. pic.twitter.com/xYR6CHJ9Cq — 🏹 (@haileesbishop) December 26, 2020

here's a pic of Gal and Brie to remind yall wonder woman and captain marvel are both good and just because you prefer one you don't have to be negative towards the other pic.twitter.com/IxrxT50PEW — Lilly Wilson (@rainbowlapisart) December 27, 2020

This might be reading into things a little too much, but Captain Marvel could be trending as part of the latest chapter in the never-ending Marvel vs. DC debate, with Wonder Woman 1984 coincidentally hitting theaters and HBO Max this past weekend. Whatever the reasons behind it, though, it’s nice to see Twitter showering the movie in positivity for a change.