Home / movies

Captain Marvel Trends As Fans Praise Brie Larson’s Superhero Blockbuster

By 2 hours ago
x

If you were to listen to the incredibly vocal minority of trolls, then you’d have thought Captain Marvel was an abomination against cinema and one of the worst movies ever made. An army of keyboard warriors mobilized in an effort to downvote Carol Danvers’ origin story into oblivion months before it was even released, for reasons that still remain unclear to this day.

Co-star Clark Gregg called them sad and butthurt, and YouTube and Rotten Tomatoes were forced to change their algorithms to try and stop the sabotage, but in the end, the preemptive backlash accomplished absolutely nothing and Captain Marvel rocketed to over a billion dollars at the box office, making it the highest-grossing title in history with a female lead.

Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden’s origin story is far from the best entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe back catalogue, and at times it feels as though the filmmakers are simply going through the motions and hitting every plot and story beat mandated in the template assigned to them by Kevin Feige. But that being said, it also isn’t the monstrosity that certain sections of the internet would have you believe.

In fact, Captain Marvel has found itself trending around the world recently as fans revisit and celebrate Brie Larson’s first feature-length outing under the costume, and you can check out some of the reactions below.

Brie Larson Shares Captain Marvel BTS Photos To Celebrate Her MCU Anniversary
1 of 9
  

Click to skip

  • MORE FROM THE WEB

Click to zoom 

This might be reading into things a little too much, but Captain Marvel could be trending as part of the latest chapter in the never-ending Marvel vs. DC debate, with Wonder Woman 1984 coincidentally hitting theaters and HBO Max this past weekend. Whatever the reasons behind it, though, it’s nice to see Twitter showering the movie in positivity for a change.

Source: ComicBook.com

Tags:
Comment

MORE NEWS FROM THE WEB

All Posts
Loading more posts...