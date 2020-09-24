Tom Hardy And Benedict Cumberbatch Eyed For New Biopic

2020 has been a year to forget for many reasons, not least the global pandemic that’s changed everyone’s lives forever and the continuing protests calling for social and racial justice, but it hasn’t all been relentless doom and gloom. One of the year’s most heartwarming tales was that of 99 year-old British Army veteran Tom Moore, and his life story is now set to be adapted into a movie.

For those unaware, the man known affectionately as Captain Tom set out to raise money for charity during the early stages of the Coronavirus pandemic by aiming to to walk 100 laps of his backyard in time for his centenary. Hoping to raise £1000, his efforts caught worldwide attention and he ended up generating almost £40 million, while also landing a number one single the week he celebrated his 100th birthday and eventually being knighted by the Queen.

As well as his charity efforts, Captain Tom also picked up four medals for his distinguished service during World War II and raced motorcycles in his younger days. Production companies Fred Films and Powder Keg Pictures acquired the rights to his story for a reported seven-figure sum, and they’re said to be eying Tom Hardy and Benedict Cumberbatch to play the famed fundraiser during his earlier days. Though as of yet, it’s unclear who the role will go to.

When asked who he wanted to play him in the movie, Captain Tom unsurprisingly went for two of Britain’s most acclaimed veteran actors, saying:

“I don’t know of any 100-year-old actors. I’m sure Michael Caine or Anthony Hopkins could do a wonderful job if they were prepared to age up.”

Tom Hiddleston and Jude Law are also said to be in the running, and the film promises to be a fitting celebration of a man who seemed to unite millions of people around the world when the restrictions caused by the pandemic had reduced morale to dangerously low levels.