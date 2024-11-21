Forgot password
Catch ‘The Notebook’ on Broadway before it shuts down in December

See the play before it's gone!
Stephanie Kaloi
Stephanie Kaloi
|

Published: Nov 21, 2024 06:52 pm

The stage adaptation of The Notebook announced the show will close on Broadway in December — and luckily, tickets are still available for the production’s final dates.

By the time the show closes the cast of The Notebook will have performed 35 previews and over 300 regular shows since February 2024. The show is also expected to launch national tour beginning in September 2025 at Playhouse Square in Cleveland, Ohio.

The theatrical version of The Notebook has been adapted from the Nicholas Sparks book by the same name. The show’s cast has often enjoyed a fanbase that is exuberant and devoted to the story, but failed to gain any Best Musical Tony Awards this year. Playbill noted that The Notebook musical stars Jordan Tyson as Younger Allie, Joy Woods as Middle Allie, and Tony winner Maryann Plunkett as Older Allie, and John Cardoza as Younger Noah, Ryan Vasquez as Middle Noah, and Dorian Harewood as Older Noah.

The cast also includes Andréa Burns as Mother and Nurse Lori, Yassmin Alers as Nurse Joanna, Chase Del Rey as Lon, Hillary Fisher as Sarah, Dorcas Leung as Georgie, Carson Stewart as Johnny and Fin, and Charles E. Wallace as Father and Son.

The announced closing date of December 2024 is earlier than the show’s producers previously hoped, the New York Times reported in September. The storied outlet noted that a combination of rising production costs, falling audience attendance, and a higher volume of shows have all contributed to several shows ending prematurely.

