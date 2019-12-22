The Marvel Cinematic Universe used to have a problem with crafting memorable villains, but the studio’s recent output has certainly done a lot to change that, bringing us some truly compelling baddies. And while Hela from Thor: Ragnarok wasn’t quite as well received as say Thanos or Killmonger, she’s certainly still one of the better antagonists we’ve seen in the franchise.

And now, with Thor: Love and Thunder beginning to come together, many have started to wonder if they’ll see Cate Blanchett’s character return in the upcoming sequel. After all, we know that the actress is definitely down to reprise the role.

Speaking with Fandom back in September, Blanchett answered with an affirmative “sure” when she was asked if she’d consider an MCU return. Jack Black, who was also present during the interview, chimed in as well, saying:

“You never actually saw her die, you just saw her go down in a giant ball of flame.”

Cate agreed with him, too, adding:

“There’s always a way back, but I’m sure there’s always a way forward, who knows? I never say no to anything.”

But what are the chance of this actually happening? Well, from what we’ve heard, they’re pretty good, as we’ve been informed by our sources that Marvel does indeed have plans to bring Hela back into the MCU, and it could happen in Love and Thunder.

From what we understand, there’s a “99% chance” she’ll return in the next Thor movie, but her comeback could be saved for another film instead. Such as the A-Force project or even New Avengers. Most likely, though, it’ll be in Love and Thunder and when we see her again, she’ll actually be fighting alongside the heroes to save New Asgard.

Now, she won’t be a “good guy” per se, but since she loves Asgard, she’ll be helping to protect it from whatever threat it’s come under. And given that this intel comes to us from the same sources who told us Daniel Radcliffe was being eyed for Moon Knight and Taskmaster would be the villain in Black Widow, both of which are now confirmed, we have no reason to doubt it.

Tell us, though, would you like to see Hela return in Thor: Love and Thunder? Sound off in the usual place with your thoughts.