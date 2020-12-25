New Catwoman Movie Reportedly Coming To HBO Max

When fans think of Catwoman in live-action, they’ll instantly picture Michelle Pfeiffer’s legendary performance in Batman Returns, which remains the definitive big screen interpretation of the character. Since then, we’ve seen multiple new versions of the comic book favorite, ranging from passable to positively awful, but three decades later, nobody’s even come close to matching Pfeiffer’s Selina Kyle.

On the small screen, Camren Bicondova was a regular throughout all five seasons of Gotham and grew into the role with each passing year, while it would be difficult to imagine anyone doing a worse job than Halle Berry in the disastrous 2004 Catwoman, which bombed at the box office and was torn apart by critics, with the movie being so terrible that it set the idea of female-driven comic book blockbusters back by over a decade.

Elsewhere, Anne Hathaway squeezed herself into the leather catsuit for The Dark Knight Rises, and Zoe Kravitz inherits the mantle for Matt Reeves’ The Batman. But that’s not all, as insider Grace Randolph now claims that a feature-length animation is coming to HBO Max and could arrive on the streaming service as early as May, although there’s no word on who may potentially voice the title heroine, or whether it’ll be canon in the DC Animated Universe.

SCOOP#HBOMax is getting a new animated #Catwoman movie in 2021 – right now it’s scheduled for around May Good to see WB supporting #ZoeKravitz! #DC pic.twitter.com/bVCLI5adlC — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) December 23, 2020

Of course, DC have always been known for the consistently strong quality of their animated output over the last three decades, and superhero content was always going to be one of the driving forces behind the continued expansion of HBO Max. That being said, if Randolph’s intel pans out, then it’ll mark the first time Catwoman has ever headlined a feature-length animation of her own. Let’s just hope it turns out better than the Halle Berry effort.