Celebrate Spooky Season Right With 13 New Horror Movies Releasing This Week

The most terrifying time of year is finally here, and with less than a week until Halloween, even non-horror-lovers are finally getting into the spooky spirit. It’s time for witches and spells, slashers and masked maniacs, and all of the Halloween movie-binging you can handle.

Fans are surrounded by all the scary movies imaginable, between theatrical releases and video on demand. This week is bringing 13 new films to be spooked by; it’s a Halloween dream. In addition to the slew of already streaming horror favorites that fans have been binging for weeks, it’s the perfect time to set aside everything not related to Halloween and indulge in frightful delights.

So what should you plan your events around this week? Which days offer a big horror-centric punch? Let’s take a look.

Frank

A horror film by Krsy Fox, Frank sees a young woman named Ruby who vows her existence to a monster, but the deal is broken after she ends her own life. Frank, the beast she promised to serve, is angry and blood-thirsty for revenge. So what does a monster do to take the load off of his shoulders? He goes on a killing spree that will hurt Ruby’s spirit in unimaginable ways.

A Facebook page for Alameda Entertainment shares that Frank can be streamed starting today on Apple TV, Google Play, and Amazon.

Woodlands Dark and Days Bewitched

According to the website dedicated to Woodlands Dark and Days Bewitched, the film explores “folk horror” from its beginnings in Witchfinder General, Blood on Satan’s Claw, and The Wicker Man. WDDB touches on many ways that we “celebrate, conceal, and manipulate” our stories and history to find a deeper and more supernatural connection with our surroundings. You can read the full description of the exciting and eye-opening project below.

“WOODLANDS DARK AND DAYS BEWITCHED explores the folk horror phenomenon from its beginnings in a trilogy of films – Michael Reeves’ Witchfinder General (1968), Piers Haggard’s Blood on Satan’s Claw (1971) and Robin Hardy’s The Wicker Man (1973) – through its proliferation on British television in the 1970s and its culturally specific manifestations in American, Asian, Australian and European horror, to the genre’s revival over the last decade. Touching on over 200 films and featuring over 50 interviewees, WOODLANDS DARK AND DAYS BEWITCHED investigates the many ways that we alternately celebrate, conceal and manipulate our own histories in an attempt to find spiritual resonance in our surroundings.”

We cannot wait to watch this one.

Hypnotic

A new horror film is coming to Netflix on Wednesday, Hypnotic stars Kate Siegel and Jason O’Mara, and will take you on a mind-bending adventure. When a young woman feels stagnant in all realms of her life, she sees a professional for help; what comes next is more than she ever could have anticipated.

The official synopsis for the film via Netflix is as follows:

“Feeling stuck both personally and professionally, Jenn turns to a mysterious hypnotherapist for help, only to find herself caught in a deadly mind game.”

What exactly will her therapist help her discover, and do they have a plan all their own? You can find out when you stream Hypnotic on Netflix this Wednesday, October 27th.

Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight: Part 2

If this title seems familiar, you were probably one of the horror fans who tuned in to the first film on Netflix last year. The slasher movie focused on a group of kids who are sent into the woods to learn to deal with past trauma and become less addicted to technology. What could possibly go wrong?

Well, enough went wrong. So much so that a follow-up film is coming to Netflix this week.

The official synopsis for Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight – pt 2 is as follows:

“Adaś is a young, lonely, unhappy policeman from a small village in Podlasie. Ignored by his colleagues and beautiful and extremely confident Wanessa, the shy boy is looking for his place in the world. In the sequel, we will also learn more about the fate of Zosia, who will show a completely new and surprising face. The film is a perverse, ironic, grotesque and bloody story about looking for love and discovering one’s own self in a world that divides us more than it unites us. It’s a slasher that will turn genre rules upside down this time.”

Behind the Monsters

Behind The Monsters, a Shudder series brings fans face-to-face with their favorite horror villains and provides them with insight and information into what makes them the terrifying creatures they are. The characters the series focuses on include Chucky, Jason, Pinhead, Freddy, Candyman, and Michael as each episode dives deeper into the history of the most infamous slashers we’ve ever known.

Fans of horror will love this look at the creation of our monsters and the opinions and views of those who know them best.

Horror Noire

A new horror anthology, Horror Noire, hits the streaming platform Shudder this week, focusing on black horror from black screenwriters and directors. The collection follows the documentary, which focused on, as the title card above shows, the history of black horror and how directors, screenwriters, and insanely talented and terrifying storytelling are shaping the genre forever.

The six stories the series will bring to life are “Daddy,” “Bride Before You,” “Brand of Evil,” “The Lake,” “Sundown,” and “Fugue State.”

Antlers

Based on The Quiet Boy by Nick Antosca, Antlers — a highly anticipated horror film, is coming to theaters on October 29th. The film has been pushed back several times, so its debut is fascinating for anxious fans.

The official synopsis for the film is as follows:

“In an isolated Oregon town, a middle-school teacher and her sheriff brother become embroiled with her enigmatic student whose dark secrets lead to terrifying encounters with a legendary ancestral creature who came before them.”

Antlers stars Keri Russell, Jesse Plemons, and Jeremy T Thomas.

Last Night in Soho

Also having a theatrical debut this Friday is Last Night in Soho. In this film, the main character discovers the ability to somehow travel to the 1960’s where she uncovers the murder of an aspiring singer. What happens next is more intense than she ever could have bargained for.

The synopsis for the film is as follows:

“Eloise, an aspiring fashion designer, is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s where she encounters a dazzling wannabe singer, Sandie. But the glamour is not all it appears to be and the dreams of the past start to crack and splinter into something far darker.”

Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin

Up next is a real treat for horror fans. Coming exclusively to Paramount is the next film in the Paranormal Activity family, Paranormal Activity: Next Of Kin. While many fans will tell you that the last couple of movies haven’t been their favorite — the franchise started strong, and there’s hope in the idea that this next film will be powerful.

The synopsis for Next Of Kin is as follows:

“Margot, a documentary filmmaker, heads to a secluded Amish community in the hopes of learning about her long-lost mother and extended family. Following a string of strange occurrences and discoveries, she comes to realize this community may not be what it seems.”

Army of Thieves

A movie that isn’t quite Halloween-themed but has a spooky predecessor is also making the list of scary premieres this week. Army of Thieves is the follow-up, but prequel, to Army Of The Dead, which premiered on Netflix early this year and was phenomenal.

Army of Thieves is billed as a romantic thriller, but you can watch both and turn it into a Halloween binge.

The synopsis for the film is as follows:

“Small-town bank teller Dieter gets drawn into the adventure of a lifetime when a mysterious woman recruits him to join a crew of Interpol’s most wanted criminals, attempting to heist a sequence of legendary, impossible-to-crack safes across Europe.”

Harland Manor

With no trailer for this film yet, or information other than the synopsis — not much is known about it. However, Tubi has been releasing terrifying films leading up to Halloween, so we know it’ll be a scare.

The official synopsis for the film is as follows:

“A team of paranormal investigators document the haunted Harland Manor, only to find themselves hunted by the ghosts that still dwell there.”

The Spine of Night

Debuting recently at SXSW, The Spine of Night is making its widespread debut on-demand this weekend. The film is the first animated movie to make the list, and it’s going to be an amazing one.

The synopsis for The Spine of Night is as follows:

“This epic begins many years ago when an ambitious young man steals forbidden knowledge from a sacred plant and, as he falls to its darker temptations, unleashes ages of suffering onto mankind. As his power grows over the years, there are many who stand against him. Among them are a daring tomb-robber, star-crossed lovers, a maniacal necromancer, winged assassins, and an undying guardian.”

They’re Outside

The last film making its debut this weekend is They’re Outside, a highly anticipated thriller about a woman with agoraphobia being the focus of a documentary. What will they discover when strange things begin happening?

The official synopsis is as follows:

“While filming a documentary about an agoraphobic woman, a celebrity psychologist is drawn into supernatural events.”

Which of these movies are you most looking forward to binging this week? Do you have plans to watch any with a friend? Let’s talk about it.