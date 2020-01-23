Chadwick Boseman Might Be Done With Black Panther Soon

Chadwick Boseman’s Black Panther has to be one of the most instantly iconic of the second generation of MCU stars. He made a big impression in his debut, Captain America: Civil War, and then smashed it in 2018’s solo film. Following his supporting roles in Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, Boseman will star in upcoming sequel Black Panther 2 in 2022. But, after that, his days in the franchise may be numbered.

Sources close to WGTC – the same ones who said Taskmaster would be the villain in Black Widow and that Marvel is eyeing Daniel Radcliffe for Moon Knight – tell us that that Boseman’s future in the MCU is now in question. As we’ve previously reported, and is reiterated by our latest intel, Marvel’s eventual plan is to make Letitia Wright’s Shuri the next Black Panther, something that fans have been guessing would happen ever since she was introduced. Obviously, if that came to pass, Boseman wouldn’t have a whole lot to do anymore and given that, the actor may call it quits when the superhero switchover occurs.

We’re hearing that Boseman’s final MCU flick – following BP2 – could be Avengers 5 aka New Avengers, as part of the rebooted roster of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes that’ll also include the likes of Captain Marvel, Doctor Strange, Ant-Man, Spider-Man and others. While he’ll definitely be part of this team-up, we’ve been told that it’s uncertain right now whether his Marvel career will extended beyond that.

If this turns out to be the case – and keep in mind, things can always change – Boseman will have played King T’Challa for six movies. When put that way, it actually sounds like an acceptable stretch of time to embody the character. Chris Evans portrayed Captain America seven times before he handed over his shield in Endgame, for instance. It would also likely be a good idea to keep things fresh and have Shuri become the next Panther at this stage. Still, none of that means we want to say goodbye to Boseman’s Black Panther and it would certainly be a shame to lose him.