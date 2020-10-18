Chadwick Boseman Died Without Leaving A Will, His Wife Wants To Become Administrator

Once the world had gotten over the initial shock of Chadwick Boseman‘s death we began to look at the way he kept his illness secret for so long. He appeared in many physically demanding roles after his diagnosis and his friends and family testified that he hoped to beat cancer right up until the final days. Now we’ve learned that he didn’t leave a will, which may prove that he always expected to live a long life.

This may lead to legal complications and Entertainment Tonight is reporting that they’ve seen court documents revealing he died with $938,500 in personal property and assets. However, this figure isn’t a true reflection of his wealth (for example, he was paid a percentage of profits on the $1.3 billion grossing Black Panther). As with most Hollywood stars, his money is probably held in a variety of trusts or investments.

However, Boseman may have given away much of his fortune prior to his death as he made multiple large charitable donations over 2019 and 2020, The biggest was in April 2020, when he gave a whopping $4.2 million to hospitals serving black communities for PPE to protect their staff from COVID.

The documents also reveal that Boseman’s wife Taylor Simone Ledward has applied to be named as limited authority administrator for his estate, with parents Leroy and Carolyn Boseman also mentioned. Ledward and Boseman had been in a relationship since 2015 and were reported to be engaged by October 2019 with plans to marry in 2020. But it seems that as his condition worsened the pair decided to secretly tie the knot.

While the pair were both very private about their relationship, they weren’t shy about showing affection to one another in public. During Chadwick Boseman‘s acceptance speech for Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture at the NAACP Image Awards in March 2019 he said:

“Simone, you’re with me every day. I have to acknowledge you right now. Love you.”

She looked up and mouthed back “I love you”.

Here’s hoping him dying intestate can be resolved fairly swiftly. When there’s large amounts of money involved even the nicest people can become mean and relationships fray at the seams. Fortunately, everything I’ve heard indicates that Ledward and the Bosemans have their heads screwed on straight.