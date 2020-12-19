Home / movies

The Internet Wants Chadwick Boseman To Get An Oscar For His New Netflix Movie

Awards season isn’t based on sentimentality, and the best performances are typically the ones that walk away with the prizes, but anyone that’s seen Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom since it arrived on Netflix yesterday will be fully aware that Chadwick Boseman‘s outstanding turn as Levee has made him the instant frontrunner to sweep the board for Best Actor at virtually every upcoming ceremony.

George C. Wolfe’s adaptation of the August Wilson play is very much a performance-driven piece, and what it lacks in any sort of visual dynamism or narrative propulsion it more than makes up for in terms of the phenomenal work from the ensemble across the board. Turning plays into movies can often leave the finished product feeling a little too ‘stagey,’ but everyone in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom is so good in their roles that you can’t help but get swept up in the story.

Viola Davis is also guaranteed to be in the Best Actress conversation, but the movie belongs to Boseman. The Black Panther star is an absolute force of nature in every scene he appears in, running the entire emotional spectrum in what’s easily one of the year’s finest performances. Netflix were already planning a major Oscar campaign, and based on the reactions that you can see below, fans are fully throwing their weight behind the idea.

Watching Chadwick Boseman‘s powerfully charismatic tour de force in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom makes it all the more tragic that we’ll never see such a brilliant talent grace our screens again, but it looks to be a foregone conclusion at this stage that he’ll become the first person to win a posthumous acting Oscar since Heath Ledger for The Dark Knight.

