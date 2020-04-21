Chadwick Boseman may be leaving the MCU, and he won’t be snapped back. According to Cosmic Book News, a rumor has been making its way around the internet that Black Panther may soon be replaced as Marvel’s main black superhero. As far as Boseman’s successor is concerned, CBN reports it’ll be Namor, who’s set to debut in Black Panther II.

“Marvel is going to replace Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther, as the “premiere” Marvel black superhero, with a black version of Namor,” writes CBN.

The news comes not long after rumors from late January, which said that Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige is considering replacing Boseman in the role with Shuri actress Letitia Wright, with T’Challa passing the mantle to her in one of the Black Panther sequels. We also know that the star is reportedly fighting with the studio over pay issues. Throw in the fact that Boseman shared a video on Instagram just a few days ago where he was shown to have lost a considerable amount of weight – weight needed if he’s to remain the superhero people know and love – and fans are now beginning to ask serious questions.

As alarming as Boseman’s new figure might be for the future of his character, though, it by no means solidifies his leaving the franchise. Other Marvel actors like Chris Evans have also been seen to slip out of shape in between shooting and, on top of that, filming for Black Panther II, which is not scheduled to release until mid-2022, hasn’t even begun yet.

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it – that maxim has become nothing less than the gospel truth of Hollywood in this age of safe, predictable and franchised blockbusters. So, why the fuss about kicking Boseman – one of the most popular superheroes in Marvel’s entire catalog, original Avengers included – off the team? Given how his Black Panther has accrued a loyal fanbase and is considered a milestone of African American cinema, it seems rather unthinkable that Marvel would shake up the formula so much, let alone so quickly. But once again, this isn’t the first we’ve heard about him leaving the franchise and for now, we’ll just have to wait and see.