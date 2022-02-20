Channing Tatum says it’s unhealthy to get into ‘Magic Mike’ shape

Fans are excited about the upcoming Magic Mike film, but lead star Channing Tatum is not too keen on the rigorous training and lifestyle changes he will undergo to get in top shape for the role.

Tatum, who starred as Michael “Magic Mike” Lane in the previous films, Magic Mike and Magic Mike XXL will return as the male stripper for a threequel, titled Magic Mike’s Last Dance. The actor revealed on The Kelly Clarkson Show that he was hesitant on a third film because he would have to do a lot of work to make his body fit the role.

“That might be the reason why I didn’t want to do a third one because I have to look like that, the actor said”, referring to a photo of Tatum as Land from the previous film. Here’s the interview below:

He spoke about his weight fluctuations when he was younger:

It was a lot more when I was younger, but now I can’t get it off as easy so now I only fluctuate like 15 pounds, but I used to fluctuate like 30.

When asked if he did not work out regularly, or if it had to do with eating well, Tatum had this to say:

It’s hard even if you do work out to be in that kind of shape. Well’ is not even — that’s not even healthy. You have to starve yourself. I don’t think when you’re that lean, it’s actually healthy for you. It’s my full-time job and I can barely do it. If you workout twice a day, you have to eat completely right at a certain time.

The original Magic Mike film was released in 2012 to positive reviews and was a box office hit. Matthew McConaughey, Alex Pettyfer, Matt Bomer, Joe Manganiello, Riley Keough, Cody Horn, Kevin Nash, Adam Rodriguez, Gabriel Iglesias and Olivia Munn rounded out the ensemble cast.

The sequel, Magic Mike XXL also proved to be a critical and commercial success. While McConaughey and Pettyfer did not return, Amber Heard, Donald Glover and Jada Pinkett Smith were cast. Gregory Jacobs was chosen to direct the film, while Soderbergh stayed on as editor and cinematographer. McConaughey has also expressed interest in returning for the third film.

It looks like Tatum must have already been doing that gruelling training as the movie has reportedly started filming. Magic Mike’s Last Dance will be distributed by Warner. Bros and Steven Soderbergh will return as the director. It will premiere exclusively on HBO Max.