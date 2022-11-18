Channing Tatum teaming up with ‘Bullet Train’ director for an action thriller that has nothing to do with ‘Star Trek’



Channing Tatum is extending his very successful year as news of an upcoming film is making the rounds. Better yet, the actor will be working with director David Leitch, who also enjoyed major praise following the hit action-comedy, Bullet Train.

Per reports from Deadline, the spy thriller, Red Shirt, will follow in similar footsteps as the widely-acclaimed James Bond character and franchise. It is also reported that several studios are currently bidding for the film which should be sold before December hits.

Leitch recently produced the fantasy, black comedy Christmas film, Violent Night, starring David Harbour, which is set to hit theaters on Dec. 2. He is also the director and producer of Ryan Reynolds’ upcoming action film, The Fall Guy, based on the popular television 1980s series of the same name.

Tatum and Leitch briefly collaborated on Bullet Train, as the former made a very short cameo in the film as one of the train’s passengers, and Red Shirt will be their first major pairing. Leitch has gained mainstream fame for directing many high-octane action films, including John Wick, Deadpool, and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, and more.

If production and filming for Red Shirt begin next year, Tatum is set to have a very busy 2023. His next film, Magic Mike’s Last Dance, which is the final offering in the Magic Mike trilogy, will be released on Feb. 10. He is currently filming two projects back-to-back: the thriller Pussy Island, co-written and directed by Zoë Kravitz, and Project Artemis for Apple TV Plus.