Chaos and confusion reigns once everyone realizes the spin-off series to a $2 billion Warner Bros. franchise isn’t streaming on Max

Oh great, you'll need another subscription to keep up.

At long last, the spin-off series to the MonsterVerse has unveiled its title and dropped some juicy plot details and first-look images for good measure, but there’s one aspect of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters above all others that’s already causing mass confusion and a little bit of chaos.

On the surface, you’d expect the continuation of a franchise that’s hauled in over $1.95 billion for Warner Bros. would be streaming on Max, which is an entirely logical conclusion to reach seeing as the studio has handled the distribution rights for not just Godzilla, Kong: Skull Island, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Godzilla vs. Kong, and next year’s Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

Instead, though, Legendary has decided to throw its lot in with Apple TV, robbing Max subscribers of bingeing the entirety of the Titan saga from beginning to end without having a subscription to both platforms. As you can imagine, then, emotions are already running high once the realization started to sink in.

This is the first time I’m hearing about this… wait but how is it on Apple TV + and not Max??? 🤨 https://t.co/dCBfsFc8CH — Keizi Cinema 💙🪲🍿 (@KeiziTV) August 17, 2023

The #Monarch series not being on #MAX is annoying — WilT, MA (@WitAndWiticism) August 17, 2023

Is the reason this is on Apple TV instead of HBO max is because WB pissed off Legendary with the dB day and date release of Godzilla vs Kong. — Halediver (@sekharraja13) August 17, 2023

It's strange that this is an Apple TV+ release instead of HBO Max. https://t.co/EU7KsTreCI — trololololol (@ohhieverybody) August 17, 2023

This is so confusing, because I thought this would have gone to Max and not Apple TV+. — Maynard Brewer (@maynardbrewer) August 17, 2023

Yeah I'm a Godzilla fan. But no I'm not subscribing to Apple TV+. Make movies for my fatass and stop trying to making this shitty Monsterverse any worse. https://t.co/L0DrblvG4F — SuperAsdke (@SuperAsdke) August 17, 2023

Continuity-wise it’s a terrible call, but Legendary doesn’t really care what Max customers think when it’ll be cashing those checks from Apple at the end of the day. It’s first world problem without a doubt, but that doesn’t make it any less of a pain in the ass for those who’ve been patiently waiting for Monarch: Legacy of Monsters to drop, only to be hit with the revelation that it won’t even be airing on WB’s own platform when it lands in all of its 10-episode glory.