Charlie Cox Doesn’t Want To Speak Of Daredevil’s MCU Chances In Case Marvel Higher-ups Are Listening

Since Disney Plus began reclaiming the rights to some of Marvel’s most iconic characters, fans have been eager to see them make their way into the MCU. More than others, this has been the case with the hero Daredevil, who received a three-season run on Netflix.

The show⏤which saw Charlie Cox take on the role of the Hell’s Kitchen’s hero as well as his alter-ego, lawyer Matt Murdoch⏤was quite the hit on the streaming platform, spawning multiple other street-hero series and an inevitable team-up in The Defenders.

There has been plenty of speculation about if and when Daredevil will enter the MCU’s filmography despite the series being canon as of right now, but according to Cox, silence is the best route to having a chance at appearing the MCU once again.

“My answer is no comment, I don’t know what’s going to happen,” Cox said in his interview with Forbes. “I genuinely don’t know. If there was a chance of that happening in the future, I don’t want to say something that could potentially jeopardize those chances. The people high up at Marvel, maybe they see this stuff or they hear what I say or blah, blah, blah… maybe that influences it. I don’t know, I have no idea. I love how passionate the fans are and I feel very, very touched that so many of them have gone online and made their voices heard about their desire for me to come back and maybe in the future that might happen, and that would be great. Who knows? We’ll see.”

Rumors have been circulating that Cox will be making his return to the role in the upcoming sequel Spider-Man: No Way Home, but nothing has been confirmed and so far, Cox is playing dumb.

Fans eager to see him become Daredevil once again will have to remain hopeful that something more official will come in the future.