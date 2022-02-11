Charlie Cox reacts to shooting ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ cameo

Fans of Daredevil, which Netflix cancelled in 2018, must have been elated when they caught a glimpse of a familiar face in last year’s blockbuster, Spider-Man: No Way Home. In a much talked about cameo, Charlie Cox, who starred as the titular character, made a brief appearance in the early scenes.



In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Cox revealed that the call for the role was a hoax, and was excited to find out he’d been cast to appear, even if for a few minutes:



It’s a big moment, not just for me, but for the character. I felt a real sense of responsibility. If that scene works, if it’s cool, if it seems in place, then the sky’s the limit where this could go. And it would be great for me, naturally, but it would be great for Matt. I feel attached to him, even though that sounds a bit strange.

Cox also revealed how Jon Favreau, the film’s executive producer, envisioned the scene, as well as the warm reception he received from fans and friends who caught the film in theaters:



Jon said, ‘I have built in this moment where we reveal you, and no one speaks for a few beats because the audience will have a big reaction. I was a bit embarrassed, like, ‘Are you sure?’ I was going with the flow, but thinking, ‘I hope it’s not a letdown.’ But I got a lot of texts from friends who were at the premiere or saw it opening weekend, who told me there was a cool vocal reaction when that scene came on. It’s a strange feeling, but I am so grateful.

Vincent D’Onofrio, who also stars on Daredevil as Kingpin, reprised his role on an episode of the Marvel series Hawkeye, which continues to fuel rumors of a revival of some sort. Teasing about the idea of a future for the series, and his and D’Onofrio’s characters reuniting, Cox said:



I know a little bit — not a huge amount — but a little bit. I am imagining, I am hoping, that our worlds will collide again because the stuff we’ve done in the past was tremendous fun to do, and he’s such an incredible actor. We have to start every conversation with, ‘What do you know?’ because you have to be careful. It’s really exciting.

Netflix’s Daredevil 2018 cancellation seemed out of the blue, and though it was a fan favorite, the network did not revive the series. It’s great to see that Cox is ready to portray his beloved character at a moment’s notice, and hopefully, this could be the beginning of new things. It remains unsure though, especially as Netflix announced that the three seasons of Daredevil will be leaving the streaming platform on March 1.

