A new comedy is coming to Amazon Prime Video just in time for Valentine’s Day weekend early next year. It appropriately has to do with exes who cannot move on from their previous relationship.

Amazon Studios dropped a new poster for I Want You Back Thursday that concisely and almost entirely explains the premise through visuals. Surrounded on either side by stunning couples who can’t stop staring into each other’s eyes on a park bench, Charlie Day and Jenny Slate stare listlessly straight ahead, looking defeated, and accompanied by the tagline, “Their exes have moved on. They haven’t.” Check out the image for yourself right here.

Charlie Day and Jenny Slate can't move on in 'I Want You Back' movie poster 1 of 2

While this is the very first look we’ve gotten of the forthcoming comedy, a new look at the film will come out on Friday, as well as a brand new trailer on Dec. 20, Collider reports.

The film will follow Day’s Peter and Slate’s Emma, two people who start as strangers to each other but soon find out they have something in common: both had been broken up with over the same weekend by their respective now-exes, Gina Rodriguez’s Ann and Scott Eastwood’s Noah.

The odd duo decides to join forces to cook up a plan to win each of their exes back so as not to be seemingly doomed to the lonely prospect of being single in their 30s.

Rounding out the cast are Manny Jacinto, Ann’s new boyfriend, and Clark Backo’s Ginny, Noah’s new girlfriend.

Look for I Want You Back on Amazon Prime Video on Feb. 11, 2022.