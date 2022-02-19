Charlie Day wants a ‘Luigi’s Mansion’ movie to happen

With Nintendo and Illumination’s animated Super Mario Bros. movie slated to hit theaters at the end of this year, actor Charlie Day — who plays Mario’s brother Luigi in the film — is expressing how he’d love to be part of a Luigi’s Mansion adaptation one day.

In case you weren’t aware, those games feature the green-clad plumber fighting ghosts in a haunted mansion via a back-strapped vacuum, with saving his famous sibling the order of the day. Originally releasing as a launch title for the Nintendo GameCube in 2001, the title garnered two sequels, the latest of which was Luigi’s Mansion 3 in 2019 for the Switch.

When asked about whether he’d be interested in doing a Luigi’s Mansion movie in an interview with ComicBook, the It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star responded positively to the idea.

“Yeah, my son was just playing Luigi’s Mansion the other day on his Switch. Look, I’m thrilled to get the opportunity, I grew up playing Super Mario Brothers as did everyone I know so, we’ll see! It’s like anything else in life, I’ll go if I’m invited!”

To be honest, Luigi’s Mansion might be an even better pitch than a straight-up Mario origin story. What makes us say that is the fairly niche premise and mystery theme would give filmmakers a lot of room to play around with for a unique cinematic experience, similar to the well-regarded Detective Pikachu, which many fans initially blasted as a poor choice to inspire the first major Pokémon blockbuster.

However, we’re still interested to see how the Mario movie turns out, especially with a star-studded cast that includes not only Day, but Chris Pratt as the title hero, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, and Jack Black as Bowser.