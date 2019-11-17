Charlie’s Angels Bombs At Box Office With Disastrous Opening

Charlie’s Angels first arrived on the scene back in 1976 and has been pretty successful ever since, developing something of a cult following over the years. This weekend though, a new reboot directed by Elizabeth Banks and starring Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska hit theaters and while no one was expecting it to be a monster success, the box office numbers are pretty disastrous, with estimates projecting an $8.6 million opening.

Coupled with its take overseas ($19.3 million), it now sits at roughly $28 million, but with a budget of $50-$55 million, these clearly aren’t the numbers that the studio wants to see. They also indicate that audiences have little interest in the brand at this point. Understandably, the name Charlie’s Angels likely doesn’t carry a lot of excitement for younger moviegoers, while it seems that the 43 year-old ABC series doesn’t have much nostalgia appeal, either.

What’s interesting is that this is now yet another decades-old property which seems all but dead, with Terminator: Dark Fate landing earlier this month and posting similarly disastrous numbers at the box office. In fact, while we’re at it, let’s throw Doctor Sleep (a sequel to The Shining) in there as well, as the horror pic likewise bombed in theaters recently, effectively killing off any hopes for another continuation of the Stephen King-penned story.

At this point, it seems like the only guaranteed box office winners are films that come from Disney, be it under the Marvel Studios or Lucasfilm banner. Indeed, of 2019’s top 10 highest grossing movies worldwide, five of them were brought to us by the House of Mouse, those being Avengers: Endgame, The Lion King, Captain Marvel, Toy Story 4 and Aladdin. And we imagine that Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will be joining that list next month, too.

But tell us, did you catch Charlie’s Angels this weekend? If so, what did you think of it? Disastrous reboot, or enjoyable action romp? Sound off below with your thoughts.