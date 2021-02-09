Relive With The Latest Fast & Furious 9 Trailer With Over 20 Photos

For the second Super Bowl in a row, we got a brand new promo for Fast & Furious 9, and let’s hope that this time the movie hits theaters at the end of May as scheduled. The brief TV spot did everything that it needed to do in order to get the fans hyped, featuring shots of almost every major character and teases of the explosive action sequences that’s turned the franchise into one of the most popular and lucrative brands in the industry.

Sadly, there was no footage to confirm that F9 is heading to outer space, but based on comments from those heavily involved with the production, it’s certainly looking like an inevitability. With the final chapter in The Fast Saga set to be split into two parts, the upcoming ninth installment is technically the penultimate outing for Dominic Toretto and the gang, but there’s no chance the series is going to draw to a close.

To celebrate the release of the first new footage in a long time, over 20 new images from Fast & Furious 9 have now made their way online to show the cast doing what they do best, namely running, shooting, driving, fighting and jumping, which you can check out below.

Fast & Furious 9 Gallery 1 of 24

Click to skip













































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The most pressing question now surrounding Fast & Furious 9 is whether or not it’ll release on time, especially with a huge number of big budget titles packing up once again and fleeing to the latter months of 2021, or even 2022 in some cases. Fans were devastated enough when it was pushed back by an entire year, and there’s few properties capable of reviving the box office better than the increasingly insane adventures of Dom and his crew, which under normal circumstances would be guaranteed to sail past a billion dollars with ease.