Eternals Set Pics Reveal First Look At Angelina Jolie In Costume As Thena

The Eternals could be the key film of the next phase of the MCU. The much-anticipated project will introduce a diverse group of powerful heroes to the franchise, all played by very talented actors. Perhaps the highest profile is Angelina Jolie, who will be making her MCU debut as Thena.

We got a look at the characters’ costumes over the summer at Disney’s D23 Expo, but we now have a fresh glimpse at Jolie all suited up on the film’s Spanish set. The (very grainy) pictures show her in the white and gold suit and blonde wig teased in that aforementioned reveal and while it’s hard to make out too much here, she at least looks like she’s having a good time during the shoot.

But it hasn’t all been plain sailing for The Eternals. Earlier this week, the cast and crew were evacuated after a bomb was found on set. Fortunately, it turned out that this wasn’t anyone specifically targeting the production, rather that an undiscovered World War II bomb was unearthed after lying in the ground for 70 years. Bomb disposal experts were summoned, it was defused and nobody was hurt.

Eternals Set Photos Reveal First Look At Angelina Jolie In Costume As Thena 1 of 9

Click to skip















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Something from the distant past troubling the future is a rather ironic development for the movie, which in a roundabout way summarizes the plot. The Eternals will explore the history of the MCU and take us back further into its origins than we’ve ever gone before. The entire story will span thousands of years and follow its immortal cast through the centuries. Precisely which historical eras we’ll see remain a mystery, but a common rumor is that at least part of the movie will be set during World War I.

In the meantime, let’s hope we get to see some more pictures of the cast on set. With the film pencilled in to release almost exactly a year from now on November 6th, 2020, it may be a while until we get a teaser trailer, but Marvel will want to start building hype on this one early.