Incredible Avatar 2 Fan Trailer Welcomes Us Back To Pandora

So, it’s not an official Avatar 2 trailer with brand new footage in it, my condolences. If that’s what you were looking for, you’re permitted to leave now. Those who clicked this having clocked it was for a fan trailer, though – as specified in the title – the heartiest of welcomes to you intrepid lunatics. You’ll find what you were looking for sat above this paragraph. Enjoy!

Done? Good. I hope that satisfied whatever Avatar sequel hype fix you were after. Beats other kinds of fixes (don’t try them, kids). Ah. Splendid. Another article finished. What’s next on my to do list? Shark tank irrigated? Yes. Deliver the toy surgeon’s novocaine, drive to Woolacombe…wait, what are you still doing here? You’ve watched the trailer. That was all I was here to tell you. It’s finished. Nothing else I write is going to inform or enlighten. Religious conversions are next door.

Now, if you don’t mind, some of us have very, very important work to be getting on with that doesn’t require the attention of snooping scallywags like yourself.

Awe-Inspiring Avatar 2 Concept Art Teases Long-Awaited Sequel 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Still here? What’ll make you bugger off? If I had a shocking scoop about what James Cameron’s actually been doing for the last 11 years I think I’d be writing that instead. Nor do I have anything on Avatar 3, Avatar 4, Avatar 2049, Avatar and the Chamber of Secrets, Avatar’s Grand Day Out, etc. All I’ve got is this fan trailer.

Look, I didn’t mean to be rude. It’s been a stressful day. If you do find a scoop, let me know. All investigative journalism is vicarious these days. In the meantime, I’ll be sitting here spinning the Avatar 2 fan-made trailer into infinity.

Ka-ching! Ladies and gentlemen, we made it. It’s been an honour serving with you. Till next time.