Watch: Birds Of Prey Gets A New Christmas-Themed Promo

Harley Quinn appears to be the type of character that would enjoy the festive season, so it seems apt that the upcoming Birds of Prey has released a new Christmas-themed teaser trailer (see below). While it looks like the kind of on-the-nose marketing that most major brands utilize during the holidays, it is at least keeping with the anarchic spirit of the titular team.

Birds of Prey is only weeks away from release and the marketing campaign for the latest installment in the DCEU is starting to heat up. The project went virtually radio silent for months, coincidentally around the time that John Wick’s Chad Stahelski stepped in to direct extensive reshoots after Warner Bros. were reportedly unhappy with an early version that director Cathy Yan had assembled.

However, the word is that the reshoots have actually dramatically improved Birds of Prey, with the studio now confident enough that it will be a hit that they’ve also slapped an R-rating on it, presumably to capitalize on the record-breaking success of Joker. New images and TV spots have been doing the rounds in recent weeks, as the adventures of Harley Quinn shape up to be the first early-year blockbuster of 2020. But for now, you can check out the new Christmas-themed Birds of Prey teaser below:

Have a blast this Christmas! 💥 #BirdsOfPrey is coming to cinemas February 7. pic.twitter.com/FuvVgT3mzq — Warner Bros. UK (@WarnerBrosUK) December 23, 2019

Harley Quinn is clearly being positioned as one of the cornerstones of the DCEU going forward, with Margot Robbie leading and producing Birds of Prey, as well as taking top billing in James Gunn’s currently-shooting The Suicide Squad. And with the likes of Robbie’s Harley, Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman and Jason Momoa’s Aquaman spearheading the brave new dawn of the DCEU, the franchise looks to be in rude health following a recent upturn in both critical and commercial fortunes for the once-maligned series.