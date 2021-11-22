Check out the stunning new posters for ‘The Matrix Resurrections’

When fans first met Neo and learned of The Matrix in 1999, it was a first-of-its-kind type of film. The Matrix explored boundaries and was highly influenced by Japanese animation. The story centered around Thomas Anderson, a computer programmer who works under the name Neo.

He finds himself face-to-face with the Matrix as he explores the internet and finds the phrase repeatedly. Trinity soon contacts Neo and promises that Morpheus will help him make sense of the Matrix. Things escalate quickly from there, and Neo soon discovers that everything he thinks he knows is a veil for what’s really going on around him.

The film franchise produced The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions just a few years later in 2003. Fans were ecstatic when they learned that a new Matrix film was on the horizon this year via a tweet from an official Matrix Resurrections Twitter account in September.

The synopsis for the movie is simple and intriguing:

In a world of two realities—everyday life and what lies behind it—Thomas Anderson will have to choose to follow the white rabbit once more. Choice, while an illusion, is still the only way in or out of the Matrix, which is stronger, more secure and more dangerous than ever before.

Today, a new poster was revealed on social media showing Neo with the infamous ripple effect blurring things a bit. The Matrix Resurrections is highlighted in the middle.

Matrix Poster 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Another thing fans noticed is the additional writing on the bottom of the poster, which reads: only in cinemas. Many were hoping to be able to stream The Matrix Resurrections on HBO Max.

However, HBO Max does note that the film will be available to stream this Christmas, and you can find out more on the landing page here. You can also stream the first three Matrix films on HBO Max now in the lead-up to the premiere of The Matrix Resurrections.

As fans anxiously anticipate the exciting debut next month, a few other exciting new posters were revealed today as well. Bugs, Lexy, Morpheus, and The Analyst are all showcased in these character posters.

Matrix Character Poster 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The film stars Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Jada Pinkett Smith alongside other incredible actors and actresses including Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Jessica Henwick, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Christina Ricci.

You can see The Matrix Resurrections in theaters on Dec. 22.