Check out these terrifying creatures that were scrapped from ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’

Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings included a ton of unique creatures as fans finally glimpsed the mythical village Ta-Lo, but it almost had very different demonic creatures.

Jared S. Marantz, a concept artist who worked on the film, has shared some of the unused designs from the film including a four-legged, six-armed, humanoid creature.

According to the artist, this design was put forward as a possible look for the flying demons that emerged in Ta-Lo at the end of the film. This look was an idea that would see the demons fit in alongside the villagers with the ability to crawl and fly.

Ultimately as those who have seen the film will know, this is not the design that was settled upon and the final look wound up resembling a demonic bat more than anything else.

Furthermore, the movie’s biggest demonic creature, the Dweller in Darkness, appeared as a much larger version of these demonic minions, so should their look have changed, things would have been drastically different.

This wasn’t the only scrapped art that Marantz shared. Another design that could have been used gave these creatures more of an insect-like appearance and a completely different color scheme.

Ultimately neither of these designs made the final cut of the film, and instead we got the bat-like design that fans are familiar with.

If you haven’t yet seen the movie, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is available to stream on Disney Plus or purchase digitally or in stores now.