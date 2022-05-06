Check out this early concept art for ‘Sonic The Hedgehog 2’

See if you can notice what made the final cut of the most successful video game film ever made.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 director Jeff Fowler has shared some of the concept art drawn during the creation of the sequel, and it provides fans a new perspective on some of the film’s key moments.

The four images shared come from various artists who worked on the film and showcase Doctor Robotnik, Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles all in scenes that made it into the final cut. Fowler explained that each of them helped to influence the visual look of the movie.

In a piece by artist Nikolai Lockertsen, fans get a glimpse at Robotnik back on Earth leading an army of drones to attack. In the next piece, Alex Konstad captured the action sequence as Sonic attempts to snowboard away from Knuckles and Robotnik as the drones fire down upon the Hedgehog and Tails.

Some of our early #SonicMovie2 concept art development! Easily one of my favorite parts of the filmmaking process, these epic visuals really set the creative tone for the film! (clockwise from top left, artwork by Nikolai Lockertsen, Alex Konstad, Bayard Wu and Nikolai L.) pic.twitter.com/555LKNkTee — Jeff Fowler (@fowltown) May 5, 2022

For the third piece of concept art crafted by Bayard Wu, we see the inside of a temple visited later in the film as Sonic stands within its entry overlooking the maze below. In this art fans truly get a glimpse at the scale of the temple which is reflected in the movie.

In the final piece shared Lockertsen produced a detailed look at the film’s final battle sequence as Tails flies in Sonic to take on the giant robot controlled by Robotnik.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is one of the most popular films of the year so far, and the most successful video game film of all time. At the time of writing, the film has grossed over $320,000,000 worldwide.