Fans Are Gushing Over This Custom Venom Lego Build

Ever wondered what Venom would like in Lego? Well, look no further, because hachiroku92 has done all the hard work for you.

The self-proclaimed “guy building Lego stuff” has shared some impressive builds over his social media channels. There are custom Batman scenes, Thanos, and several other Marvel properties.

Hachiroku92 recently showed off one of his latest creations – a custom-built Venom.

“I made an Ultimate Venom (which is basically a big Venom),” they wrote on Instagram. “I used a very illegal technique for the eyes, but there was no other way.”

Hachiroku92 modeled the character next to a regular-sized Venom Lego character. It’s almost three times the size and features some pretty impressive girth and features.

For those interested in the build, the lego maker shared a video of how it was built on Youtube. It’s pretty impressive to see Venom come to life piece by piece. Check that out below.

The builder has some other impressive builds as well, like Lego Kingpin versus Daredevil and a Jurassic World build.

Venom has been all over the MCU lately, most notably in the Tom Hardy vehicle of the same name. Hardy starred in 2018s Venom and its sequel, Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

The next Spider-Man movie, Spider-Man: No Way Home, will have Tom Holland’s take on the character in a black suit, and it’s not known if that suit has something to do with Venom (the symbiote suit), or if it’s something entirely different.

We could very well see a Venom Spider-Man showdown, or at least a tiny cameo of the symbiote, when Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters on December 17.