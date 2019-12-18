Watch: A Quiet Place: Part II Trailer Tries To Stay Silent

A Quiet Place was one of the most successful horror movies of recent years. It was a critical smash, won a whole bunch of awards and made $341 million on a $20 million budget. With all that under its belt, a sequel was inevitable. Now, two years on from its 2018 release, we have A Quiet Place Part II heading our way in March 2020. The full trailer is set to be released on New Year’s Day, but this teaser up above gives us a taste of what’s to come.

It shows Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe as the Abbott family continuing their (very quiet) trek through the American countryside. As you’d expect given the first film, they’re all being extremely quiet, though it appears that Evelyn Abbot may be about to step on a twig and summon the horrifying extraterrestrial monsters that’ve destroyed the world.

John Krasinski returns to write and direct, despite saying at one point that he considered A Quiet Place to be “a one-off” story. According to him, Paramount Pictures considered a number of rival pitches from writers and directors that were turned down as “too franchise-orientated.”

Krasinski’s goal here, much like the previous movie, was to keep things small scale, focused on character and with a personal plot. Or, as he put it, a “tiny idea that fit that world and could be exciting.” Exactly what this idea is remains a mystery, though cinematographer Polly Morgan has explained that the movie will be “more about the children growing up, exploring the world and learning to protect themselves.”

Despite the small-scale intimate focus, we are getting some new characters tossed into the mix played Cillian Murphy (no stranger to surviving in a post-apocalyptic world) and Djimon Hounsou. We have no idea what role these two will be portraying, but the smart bet is that they’ll be human antagonists of some kind.

In any case, we’ll find out when A Quiet Place: Part II hits cinemas on March 20, 2020.