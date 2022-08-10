Let’s be honest, the Child Catcher is still terrifying and ‘Chitty Chitty Bang Bang’ is still weird

What do you get when you mix truancy, what feels like a fever dream, and an inventive father who always has a plan? The exciting and rather odd plot for Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, of course!

With a debut in the 1960s, the family musical is less “family musical” and more odd watch, especially if you’re viewing it for the first time in a while. It’s one of those movies that we’ve all seen at least once but still aren’t entirely sure about.

A Reddit thread shared today begins with someone realizing just how odd Chitty Chitty Bang Bang really is.

“I rewatched Chitty Chitty Bang Bang for the first time since I was very, very young and it’s significantly weirder than I remembered. It’s like somebody had a ton of great ideas and didn’t know what to do with them and then just threw everything at the wall for 2 hours and 20 minutes in hopes that something would stick.”

The rest of the post follows suit, explaining why they feel that the movie is so odd, and their reasoning is pretty valid. Of course, there’s always an audience for films like Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, but it might not be on the must-watch list for most.

Pop culture fans agree that the child catcher is just plain scary. If you can’t remember how unsettling the character is — we’ve got a treat for you!

In fact, the child catcher is referred to as the “stuff of nightmares” — and with good reason. The scene above is quite alarming.

Several fans are as disappointed as the original post’s author because of how much of the movie isn’t real.

Others think the movie is just brilliant, though.

Watching a movie when you’re a little older and seeing things you didn’t catch the first time is always exciting.

If you’re not familiar with the movie, the unique synopsis is as follows:

“While truant from school, young siblings Jeremy and Jemima meet the beautiful Truly Scrumptious (Sally Ann Howes), who falls for their widowed father, Caractacus Potts (Dick Van Dyke), and his various oddball inventions, including the family’s noisy rebuilt car, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. One day at the beach, Caractacus tells Truly and the children a fanciful fable about the villainous Baron Bomburst (Gert Frobe) and his evil designs on the Potts family car.”

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang isn’t just a movie in its own right; it’s an iconic staple to pop culture – even if several fans agree that it’s a bit messy.

Some believe the title gave away the fact that it wouldn’t exactly be an easy-to-follow movie.

This fan thinks that Chitty Chitty Bang Bang is a film that turns people off from watching “old movies,” some of which are absolute classics.

Be it a classic favorite or a film you’re writing off as an odd watch, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang sure makes an impact, and we’ll always have nightmares about the child catcher.