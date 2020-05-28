Amazon Prime Adding A Ton Of Great Horror Movies In June

Amazon Prime has always been a reliable source of horror movies new and old, well known and obscure, and June is certainly no exception, with several such titles to be added to its library.

Most notable is the 2019 remake of Child’s Play, which despite not having Brad Dourif in its key role, features Mark Hamill as an excellent alternative. The story sees a fired factory employee disable the safety protocols of the artificially intelligent doll he is working on, turning it into a killing machine that embarks on a murderous rampage against anyone threatening him or his new young owner Andy.

From French director Alexander Aja (High Tension aka Switchblade Romance, The Hills Have Eyes remake), we’re also getting Crawl, a tense survival movie that sees Kaya Scodelario’s Haley menaced by a relentless alligator after her Florida home is cut off and gradually flooded by a hurricane, and she stays behind to locate her missing father. A basic and familiar premise is efficiently formed into something tense and thrilling.

Incident At Loch Ness, meanwhile, is yet another horror pic set around the legend of the infamous monster purported to dwell in the waters of the scenic Scottish Highlands inlet, this time an intentionally baffling meta setup of a mockumentary detailing the making of a documentary about another documentary where German director Werner Herzog investigates the myth of Nessie, and chaos and carnage ensues.

Frankenstein and the Monster From Hell is the final in Hammer’s series of movies with Peter Cushing as the notorious scientist, now continuing his dark experiments in a mental hospital, and Darth Vader’s David Prowse as the Creature.

Knives Out might not exactly be horror, but a murder mystery from the director of The Last Jedi crafted as a demented take on Agatha Christie novels is certainly genre-adjacent, and as the patriarch of a wealthy but highly eccentric family is found dead, a private detective searches for the truth amidst lies, misdirections, obfuscations, and donut holes.

Elsewhere, Equilibrium is a 2002 sci-fi where a peacekeeper in a society maintained by the chemical suppression of emotion joins a resistance movement to free the populace from their drug-induced somnambulism, utilizing his lethal skills of gunslinging martial arts.

And finally, following up its rote found footage predecessor, The Gallows Act II ditches the shaky-cam format for a tale only tangentially related to the first where an aspiring actress desperate for an online following embarks on a viral challenge that grows increasingly deadly.

It’s a solid line-up of titles then that are set to arrive in June, but tell us, do any of these horror movies coming to Amazon Prime next month interest you? As always, let us know down below.