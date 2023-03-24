Chin-stroking MCU suggestion wonders if Gorr would have considered butchering the Eternals

They have godly powers and some are even worshiped as deities, so it raises the question, would the Eternals fit the criteria to be on Gorr the God Butcher‘s hit list?

Fans of the MCU have been pondering exactly that, as well as the potential ramifications, on the Marvel Studios subreddit. Just what would happen if Gorr were to encounter the Eternals? Surely they would be safe from his wrath as, after all, they are just an alien race with God-like powers.

A good point is that Gorr targets gods who are being worshiped and that the Eternals aren’t worshiped as such, so you’d think they’d be safe.

Well, unfortunately, it seems that some of them are indeed worshiped, such as Thena.

So maybe they’re not as safe as we first thought. Although it gets complicated, as some fans have argued that Thena would still be safe as she’s not directly worshiped, although we don’t know if Gorr would really care. He is, after all, a bit unhinged.

The real question, it seems, is how would he take on all the Eternals at once? His legion of Shadow monsters would deal a lot of damage but it would still be a close call between them. To cut a long story short, it’s probably for the best, that Thor, Valkyrie and Jane Foster were able to put Gorr down for good in Thor: Love and Thunder. You know — better to be safer than sorry, and all that.