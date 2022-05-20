‘Chip ‘N Dale: Rescue Rangers’ certified fresh ahead of Disney Plus release

The reviews are in and Chip ‘N Dale: Rescue Rangers looks to be a hit. The new comeback film headed to Disney Plus has now received more than 60 critic reviews and the consensus is that it’s a whole lot of fun.

Right now the film is boasting an impressive score of 81 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. The lodged reviews are mostly positive with many praising the movie for capturing the fun spirit of Rescue Rangers and packaging it for the whole family.

ScreenCrush’s Matt Singer explained that the film isn’t simply a followup to the original animated series, but instead provides “relentless mockery of it, along with everyone else in modern Hollywood”.

Calum Marsh of the New York Times called the film odd, surprising, and electric. He explains that the film contains a ton of niche nods and deep-cut references to find during the 1 hour and 37-minute runtime.

While many are praising the film, there were also multiple critics who didn’t take to it so kindly. Austin Chronicle’s Richard Whittaker called the movie “a truly baffling succession of entertainment industry in-jokes about life after fame”. Similarly, Courtney Howard of the AV Club called the movie flat despite feeling unique.

Chip ‘N Dale: Rescue Rangers is the comeback of the classic 1989 animated series and looks to bring together modern CGI with old-school 2D animation. Fans won’t have to wait long to check it out for themselves as the film will be available on Disney Plus on May 20.