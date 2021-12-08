Home / movies

Chloë Grace Moretz says she’s open to ‘Kick-Ass 3’ return

hit girl

The history of the Kick-Ass franchise may be brief, but it’s nothing if not interesting. Matthew Vaughn’s original was an instant cult classic that earned $90 million at the box office on a $30 million budget before finding long-lasting life on home video, but that was the height of the property’s success.

The sequel was underwhelming to say the least, and matters weren’t helped when the buildup was overshadowed by Jim Carrey completely disowning the movie and refusing to promote it due to Kick-Ass 2‘s perceived glorification of violence, but the critical and commercial response was underwhelming anyway.

Star Chloë Grace Moretz has never seemed all that interested in a third film, but during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, she appeared to change her tune somewhat, admitting she’d be open to the idea under the right circumstances.

“I think it would be really fun to see where Hit-Girl goes and what she is like as an adult. But I think it would have to be kind of perfect.”

I talk to Matthew Vaughn three times a week, Matthew is one of my best friends, and we've no plans because I'm over at Netflix and he has deals over with Apple and Kick-Ass is Universal. So there's definitely no plans, maybe at some point in the future, we do have one last story to tell, which is the big finale storyline. I kind of like the idea of that as well, because practically we can come back a little later to all the characters in different places, so there's a potential story there at some point. But I pray that nobody reads this and mistakes that for us saying Kick-Ass 3 is in the works, because there's 100 percent no plans to do it at the moment."

Given that creator Mark Millar recently poured water on the notion of Kick-Ass 3 happening due to rights issues, Moretz probably doesn’t have to concern herself with throwing on the purple wig of Hit-Girl once again. The second installment failed to recapture the magic of the opener, and with eight years having now passed, that ship has probably sailed by now.

