Chloë Grace Moretz says she’s open to ‘Kick-Ass 3’ return

The history of the Kick-Ass franchise may be brief, but it’s nothing if not interesting. Matthew Vaughn’s original was an instant cult classic that earned $90 million at the box office on a $30 million budget before finding long-lasting life on home video, but that was the height of the property’s success.

The sequel was underwhelming to say the least, and matters weren’t helped when the buildup was overshadowed by Jim Carrey completely disowning the movie and refusing to promote it due to Kick-Ass 2‘s perceived glorification of violence, but the critical and commercial response was underwhelming anyway.

Star Chloë Grace Moretz has never seemed all that interested in a third film, but during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, she appeared to change her tune somewhat, admitting she’d be open to the idea under the right circumstances.

“I think it would be really fun to see where Hit-Girl goes and what she is like as an adult. But I think it would have to be kind of perfect.”

Given that creator Mark Millar recently poured water on the notion of Kick-Ass 3 happening due to rights issues, Moretz probably doesn’t have to concern herself with throwing on the purple wig of Hit-Girl once again. The second installment failed to recapture the magic of the opener, and with eight years having now passed, that ship has probably sailed by now.