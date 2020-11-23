Chris Columbus Says He Has A Script For Gremlins 3, Gizmo Won’t Be CGI

Surprisingly, given that the first one is a Christmas classic, it’s been 30 years since there was a new entry in the Gremlins franchise. Yes, as you surely know, 1990’s zany sequel Gremlins: The New Batch is somehow the only time to date that Warner Bros. has tried to capitalize on the success of the 1984 original. There is an animated series on the way, though, and talk of Gremlins 3 has stopped and started over the past few years.

The first Gremlins is the movie that put Chris Columbus on the map, though, with the future Home Alone director writing the Joe Dante hit. While speaking with Collider to promote his new effort, Netflix’s The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two, the filmmaker revealed that he’d love to helm Gremlins 3, as well as making clear that he’s already penned a script. And if he’s the one calling the shots, he says he wouldn’t use much CGI to bring the titular creatures to life and would rely on good old-fashioned puppetry.

“I would love to do it. I wrote a script, so there is an existing script. We’re working out some rights issues right now, so we’re just trying to figure out when the best time to make that film would be. I would still do it the same way – I would do it as tangible puppets, not CGI. Maybe having — you know we had one stop-motion scene in the first Gremlins, but I don’t think I’d use much CGI in Gremlins 3.”

First Look At Gremlins: Secrets Of The Mogwai Teases Gizmo's Return 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

A few years ago, that might have been a controversial decision on Columbus’ part, with the studio likely pressing for him to use CG Gremlins instead. However, the overwhelming popularity of Baby Yoda on Disney Plus’ The Mandalorian proves that sometimes the old ways are the best. The Child, like Gizmo before him, is much more adorable as a puppet than he would be if he were a CG creation and so sticking with that approach for Gremlins 3 would be a wise move.

Not that it seems Warner Bros. is racing to make the threequel, mind you. At least Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai is on its way next year, though. This series is a prequel set in 1920s Shanghai that follows 10-year-old Sam Wing – who grows up to be the elderly Mr. Wing from the movies – as he meets Gizmo for the first time. HBO Max will stream the animated show and maybe if it does well, Gremlins 3 will get the go ahead.