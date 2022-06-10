Chris Evans addresses the chances of a Captain America return

Seeing as he technically never died in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, rumors surrounding a potential Chris Evans comeback are never going to go away. Technically, we could be hearing the scuttlebutt for decades, given that there’s no reason why he couldn’t make a hypothetical comeback as Old Man Steve when he won’t even need the makeup.

There were whisperings making the rounds a while back claiming that he’d secretly signed a new deal to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but the actor denied any knowledge of such talks ever happening. He doesn’t need the franchise anymore, and it certainly doesn’t need him, but he’ll always remain one of its marquee names.

Evans has been hitting the promotional trail hard for Lightyear, so you can imagine where the lines of questioning ended up heading. Speaking to ComicBook, the longtime Captain America addressed the chances of ever suiting up again.

“That seems to be something people would like to see. I don’t want to disappoint anybody but it’s tough to… It was such a good run and I’m so happy with it. It’s so precious to me. It would have to be perfect. It just would be scary to rattle something that is, again, so, so dear to me. That role means so much to me. So, to revisit it, it would be a tall order.”

Not exactly a “no way”, then, but he’s hardly champing at the bit. Besides, we’ve already got our replacement Captain America in Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson, and there’s always the chance another stint for Evans could turn out to be a disappointment, so it’s best to leave things as they are.