Newly released photos of Chris Evans and Ana de Armas show the on-screen couple looking positively chirpy on the set of their upcoming romantic action-adventure, Ghosted.

The two stars – who already have a close friendship due to their collaboration in Rian Johnson’s Knives Out – are reuniting on the filmmaking stage again to bring to life their as-of-yet unnamed characters in the upcoming rom-com. As you can see in the photos below, Evans and de Armas were seen sharing a laugh with director Dexter Fletcher on the set of Ghosted.

More pictures of Ana de Armas and Chris Evans on set! pic.twitter.com/tO5tY8DoOK — Ghosted Updates (@GhostedUpdates) March 4, 2022

While details about the new Apple TV Plus movie are being kept under tight wraps for the time being, we do know that Scarlett Johansson was the first choice to lead the film next to her MCU co-star Evans.

That, at the very least, indicates Paul Wernick’s (Deadpool) new screenplay requires existing chemistry between the two leads to work, which is probably why they tapped the Knives Out actress. Both actors have received a ton of acclaim for their respective roles in Johnson’s whodunit, so their coming together again will no doubt also elevate the romantic flick to new heights.

Actor Adrien Brody has also joined the cast of Ghosted, alongside Evans and Armas, in an unspecified role. The three stars have been shooting the film since mid-February, but it’s still unclear how long principal photography will last.

As mentioned earlier, the film is being helmed by Dexter Fletcher, who has a number of acclaimed films and television shows to his credit, namely Wild Bill and Bohemian Rhapsody.