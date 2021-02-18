Chris Evans Reportedly Teaming Up With Anna Kendrick For New Musical

Chris Evans definitely isn’t sitting back and taking it easy after hanging up Captain America’s shield in Avengers: Endgame as he’s got a range of projects of all shapes and sizes on the way. And now he’s added another one to the mix. A new report is pointing to the Knives Out star making his musical debut in upcoming feature film Molly and the Moon, co-starring musical veteran Anna Kendrick.

Giant Freakin Robot writes that their reliable sources have informed them of this scoop. Molly and the Moon is said to follow Evans and Kendrick as a married couple whose newborn baby must undergo heart surgery. After surviving the operation, the parents discover their child will be mentally disabled. It sounds like a moving drama on its own, but the unexpected addition of musical numbers could make this a unique, must-see movie.

Evans has made clear that he’s itching to take part in a musical, and it looks like he’s finally found the perfect one for him. Given his newbie status, though, it makes sense to pair him with someone with a lot of musical experience like Kendrick, star of Into the Woods and the Pitch Perfect films. Kendrick also previously appeared in another dramatic musical, 2014’s The Last Five Years. Evans and Kendrick last shared the screen together in Scott Pilgrim vs. The World.

Molly and the Moon was announced last November, with Frozen duo Kristen Bell and Jonathan Groff attached to lead at the time. GFR don’t address this in their report, but Bell and Groff must have since exited the picture, allowing for Evans and Kendrick to take over. The movie comes from How I Met Your Mother creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas and is based on Thomas’ own experiences.

Chris Evans is likewise set to star in two Netflix movies, Adam McKay’s satire Don’t Look Up and thriller The Gray Man, not to mention Pixar’s Lightyear. Anna Kendrick will next be seen in sci-fi flick Stowaway.