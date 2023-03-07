Chris Evans as a damsel in distress is all anyone needed to be sold on his upcoming action comedy

He might possess the looks, charm, charisma, jawline, and physique to tick all of the required boxes, but Chris Evans has never been interested in playing the action hero outside of his career-defining stint as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Captain America.

Even when he appeared in the Russo brothers’ $220 million Netflix blockbuster The Gray Man, the actor was on scenery-chewing villain duty, sporting a wardrobe that was every bit as ridiculous as his mustache. With that in mind, light and breezy Apple TV caper Ghosted has already made itself appointment viewing for audiences around the world, precisely because the star is playing against type yet again.

In fact, there was only one thing on everyone’s minds when the first trailer dropped yesterday, and it’s convinced even the most hardened of cynics that the streaming exclusive is one worth checking out when it arrives next month.

Damsel in distress Chris Evans is the type of feminism I'm all in for. https://t.co/I3cSIv9tx6 — christine anne – tiny fiery human tamer (@christinepeirce) March 6, 2023

This entire time I thought ghosted was a rom com 😫

I am excited to see Chris Evans be the “damsel in distress” though https://t.co/W27xZr59XZ — Reeves (@highflyer211) March 6, 2023

You're telling me that @ChrisEvans is playing the nebbish lovelorn damsel in distress in #Ghosted. Chris. Evans. (I mean I'll still watch though!) pic.twitter.com/NMzDjSW8dl — ☀ stevie wong ☀ (@wongie1) March 6, 2023

||. I never pictured Chris Evans as the damsel in distress type but this movie looks good 😂 — 𝑇. 𝑆𝑡𝑎𝑟𝑘 {Parody} SH (@OfSarcasmGenius) March 6, 2023

Chris Evans going against type and playing a damsel in distress character? pic.twitter.com/x5LRKhTkFs — Kelly Dumasᴮᴱ⁷ (@kellyndumas) March 6, 2023

Originally set to feature Evans reuniting with longtime friend and fellow MCU stalwart Scarlett Johansson, Ana de Armas ended up stepping in to play the lead in what looks to be a fun-filled adventure from Rocketman and prospective Sherlock Holmes 3 director Dexter Fletcher.

The formulaic-sounding story sees Evans fall for the Oscar-nominated actress’ dream girl, only to discover that she’s an elite secret agent. Naturally, they soon get caught up in an international tale of espionage, with sparks sure to fly along the way. No matter how familiar Ghosted may sound on paper, the prospect of the former Steve Rogers doing his best damsel in distress is more than enough to keep it on your radar.