Chris Evans’ Evil Cap Will Reportedly Fight Sam Wilson’s Cap In The MCU

The closing moments of Avengers: Endgame would seem to make it abundantly clear that Steve Rogers’ arc in the main Marvel Cinematic Universe was drawn to a suitably fitting close, and most of the speculation surrounding Chris Evans’ impending return to the fold has focused on the multiversal possibilities.

Of course, that’s because it would be real slap in the face for the fans who took the actor’s portrayal of Captain America to their hearts over the course of a decade if Marvel simply scrubbed his happy ending from continuity and brought him back as though nothing happened. Inevitably, Evans has already found himself linked to at least half a dozen different projects, but until we get official confirmation about where we can expect to see him next, nothing can be definitively ruled out either.

Here's How Chris Evans Could Look As The MCU's Captain Hydra 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Insider Daniel Richtman is now claiming that the original vintage Captain America will fight his successor, leading to an epic showdown between Steve Rogers and Sam Wilson. The tipster doesn’t offer any further details as to how, when, where or why it’ll happen, but it does make sense from several storytelling perspectives.

Theoretically, if we’re talking about a Captain America plucked from one of multiple possible MCU timelines, then he’d have every reason to be upset if he showed up in the present day to discover somebody else wearing star spangled attire and launching his famous shield at criminals. The rivalry between Evans and Anthony Mackie has already extended to the title of ‘America’s Ass’, and a good old fashioned bout of fisticuffs between the two would no doubt go a storm with fans, even though some of them are already worried the franchise’s latest Cap could end up being overshadowed.