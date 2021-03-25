MCU Fans Are Freaking Out Over Chris Evans’ Chest Tattoos

We’re used to seeing him on our screens as the squeaky-clean Steve Rogers, who doesn’t even like his teammates swearing on the job let alone getting himself some body art, but Chris Evans has now revealed his rarely seen chest and torso tattoos – and his fans are going wild about it on social media.

The Captain America star reunited with his brother, Scott Evans, for a new Zoom interview with ACE university and donned a white top and floral print shirt for the chat, which revealed the edges of the two tattoos he has on his chest. Unsurprisingly, social media cannot handle it and the Marvel icon’s many admirers flocked to Twitter to make it clear how much this surprise revelation had left them reeling.

late to the party but i would just like to say.. CHRIS EVANS’ CHEST TATTOOS 😍 pic.twitter.com/biNOLrYUfk — lauren (@itsIaurenmae) March 25, 2021

Thirsty Thursday!😍 Lady Bugs, Chris Evans flashes #tattoos and we are speechless. During an interview, his tattoos were peaking through and social media went #wild . Thank you Chris – Easy 93.1 – WFEZ #miami #korbyray – Korby Ray Picture – Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images pic.twitter.com/5TS0o5mZ6X — Easy 93.1 (@easy931) March 25, 2021

i have not known a single moment of peace since i saw chris evans in this floral shirt+tank top combo that shows off his arms AND chest tattoos. rip my brain today. pic.twitter.com/g2o8o5ZLGw — molly freeman (@mollyrockit) March 24, 2021

Some are in heaven.

chris evans in floral shirt with the tattoos peeking and the chain? this is what heaven looks like pic.twitter.com/7zOkRf6NCQ — siri (@ilysmcevans) March 23, 2021

A lot of thoughts are being had.

all i’m thinking about is chris evans’ shirt and the tattoos pic.twitter.com/hUTWAFg1l7 — maddie (@evansouvenir) March 23, 2021

Good morning to his tattoos.

Good morning to Chris Evans' chest tattoos, and Chris Evans' chest tattoos only. pic.twitter.com/AG1rCsORZN — Elle Rudd 🌻 (@ElleRudd_) March 24, 2021

A secret silver fox, too?

Everyone talking about Chris Evans’ tattoos or his shirt and all I can think about is the gray hair in his beard 🔥 pic.twitter.com/4MIPuAFCOR — Sílvia (@JustMe_Silvia) March 25, 2021

Tricycles away!

Me on the way to Chris Evans house once I see them chest tattoos again pic.twitter.com/8ohx9y8i5C — Kayleigh⛈// having a chris evans break down (@kayleighisjunk) March 24, 2021

Folks need a moment.

Brb I just found out Chris Evans is now covered in tattoos. pic.twitter.com/qy9Q6u8bHj — ⚜️DeAnna🐧 (@WATTSituation) March 24, 2021

Some hardcore Evans fans already knew about the tats.

To all the new people losing their minds over Chris Evans’ tattoos – welcome! pic.twitter.com/Hj3WjXp9Mx — ᴇꜰꜰʏ. (@StephannieStark) March 24, 2021

Though rarely shown off in his film career, the actor’s tattoos have been unveiled before. Here’s a shot of shirtless, tattooed Evans in the wild.

don’t text i just remembered chris evans is covered in tattoos pic.twitter.com/8m3ycK4HZm — Wendy (@werndyyy) March 24, 2021

If you’re wondering, his two torso tattoos are an eagle on the right side and then a quote from German/Canadian writer Eckhart Tolle on the other. The quote reads: “When you lose touch with inner stillness, you lose touch with yourself. When you lose touch with yourself, you lose yourself in the world.” Evans also has various designs on his arms that he usually hides in public appearances and while acting with long-sleeved shirts. As for why you haven’t seen them in his various shirtless scenes in movies, that’s because they’re typically covered over with makeup.

Chris Evans is currently shooting thriller The Gray Man, starring Ryan Gosling and directed by his old Marvel colleagues the Russo brothers. It’s likely to hit Netflix sometime next year.