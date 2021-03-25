Home / movies

MCU Fans Are Freaking Out Over Chris Evans’ Chest Tattoos

By 32 mins ago
We’re used to seeing him on our screens as the squeaky-clean Steve Rogers, who doesn’t even like his teammates swearing on the job let alone getting himself some body art, but Chris Evans has now revealed his rarely seen chest and torso tattoos – and his fans are going wild about it on social media.

The Captain America star reunited with his brother, Scott Evans, for a new Zoom interview with ACE university and donned a white top and floral print shirt for the chat, which revealed the edges of the two tattoos he has on his chest. Unsurprisingly, social media cannot handle it and the Marvel icon’s many admirers flocked to Twitter to make it clear how much this surprise revelation had left them reeling.

Though rarely shown off in his film career, the actor’s tattoos have been unveiled before. Here’s a shot of shirtless, tattooed Evans in the wild.

If you’re wondering, his two torso tattoos are an eagle on the right side and then a quote from German/Canadian writer Eckhart Tolle on the other. The quote reads: “When you lose touch with inner stillness, you lose touch with yourself. When you lose touch with yourself, you lose yourself in the world.” Evans also has various designs on his arms that he usually hides in public appearances and while acting with long-sleeved shirts. As for why you haven’t seen them in his various shirtless scenes in movies, that’s because they’re typically covered over with makeup.

Chris Evans is currently shooting thriller The Gray Man, starring Ryan Gosling and directed by his old Marvel colleagues the Russo brothers. It’s likely to hit Netflix sometime next year.

Source: YouTube

