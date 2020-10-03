Chris Evans Is Furious About Rick Moranis Being Randomly Assaulted In New York

Yesterday the nation came together as one as a true American icon was hospitalized. It was a rare instance of national unity, with sympathy coming from across the political spectrum as everybody prayed for him to recover as soon as possible.

I am, of course, talking about Ghostbusters, Little Shop of Horrors and Honey, I Shrunk the Kids star Rick Moranis, who was randomly attacked on a street in New York’s Upper West Side. The disturbing incident was captured on CCTV, showing the 67-year-old actor being sucker-punched by an unknown assailant wearing an “I Love NY” top who proceeded to casually stroll away.

This asshole had better watch himself, as he’s instantly become one of the most hated men in the world (there’s a $2500 reward for information on his whereabouts). Captain America star Chris Evans summed up the mood best when he tweeted:

My blood is boiling. Find this man. You don’t touch Rick Moranis. https://t.co/VXBbTjdDwa — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) October 2, 2020

Fortunately, Moranis seems to be doing alright. Following the attack he was taken to hospital to treat his injuries, complaining of pain in his head, back and hip. In a statement made his representatives made later in the day they said he was now home and “is fine but grateful for everyone’s thoughts and well wishes.”

This news comes as Moranis is set to make something of a comeback, having retired from acting in the 90s in order to raise his children after the death of his wife. In a 2006 interview, he said he was very happy with his life: “I didn’t miss the work, I didn’t miss the travel, I didn’t miss the people. I didn’t miss any of it.”

But after turning down roles in the 2006 all-female Ghostbusters and the upcoming Ghostbusters: Afterlife he agreed to reprise the role of Wayne Szalinski in the Disney+ sequel show to Honey, I Shrunk the Kids. I can’t wait to see him back on screen as, like everybody, I have a lot of affection for Rick Moranis.

He seems like a genuinely nice person, I feel bad that this happened and I hope they throw the book at the guy that did this to him.