Chris Evans had a fiery reaction to the new ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ trailer

A new trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has put the spotlight on Wakanda’s grieving but powerful people, and in response, Chris Evans has shared his feelings about the upcoming blockbuster using a single emoji.

Evans, an integral part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, passed the baton ⏤ er, shield ⏤ on to his successor at the end of Avengers: Endgame, but that doesn’t mean one of our favorite heroes has disconnected from the MCU entirely. Still ever-supportive of his friends-turned-family, Evans frequently shares encouragement and excitement for their projects, and Wakanda Forever is no exception.

Sharing the heart emoji engulfed in flames, Evans was clearly feeling as passionate as the rest of us about the official Black Panther 2 trailer bringing us back to Wakanda and giving us an even deeper look at life without King T’Challa. From an extended glimpse at antihero Namor to the mysterious new hero taking on the mantle of Black Panther, it’s clear that there are significant changes headed to the MCU.

Like the rest of us, Evans is undeniably excited to get back to Wakanda, though the atmosphere is noticeably heavier than the last time we were there. The great loss Wakandans are experiencing on-screen mirrors the one the cast and crew shouldered in their personal lives when they were forced to say goodbye to their fearless leader Chadwick Boseman. In the inevitably heart-wrenching sequel, the Black Panther name will continue to live on through new storytellers and empowered voices — many of them female — as they come together to tell a beautiful story of triumphing after tragedy.

Evans and Boseman shared an incredible journey together both on screen and off, and Wakanda Forever will give them a unique stepping off point, one that finds Evans continuing to honor his friend while Boseman makes his final lasting mark on the MCU.

We’ll finally see, along with Evans, how Black Panther handles T’Challa’s passing when Wakanda Forever arrives in theaters on Nov. 11.